London [UK], April 14 (ANI): England's World Cup-winning team pacer Anya Shrubsole on Thursday announced her retirement from international cricket after a 14-year-old career span.

Shrubsole bagged 9 wickets at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 during England's run to the final. Her best figure in the tournament came in the final against Australia, in which she registered 3/46 in England's 71-run defeat. In total, she represented England in 173 games across formats and scalped 227 wickets.

"I feel immensely privileged to have been able to represent my country for the past 14 years. To have been involved in women's cricket at a time of such growth has been an honour but it has become clear to me that it is moving forward faster than I can keep up with, so it is time for me to step away," Shrubsole said in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be lucky enough to play for England for so long, I'd have been happy with one game. There have been many ups and downs along the way but it was all worth it to be able to lift the ICC Women's World Cup at Lord's in 2017," she added.

Shrubsole ended her international career as England's 4th highest ODI wicket-taker and the highest wicket-taker for her country in the T20I format.

She also expressed gratitude to her family for being supportive throughout her long and fruitful career. "There have been so many people who have supported me along the way and I want to thank them all for everything they have done, but most of all I couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of my family. They have been with me every step of the way and I simply couldn't have done it without them," she added.

Shrubsole will now be moving to domestic cricket where she will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, Charlotte Edwards Cup and the Hundred. (ANI)

