Hardik Pandya starred with bat, ball and on the field as Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways in style with a 37-run victory over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 14. The all-rounder has been inspirational as a leader as his side continued their good form this season, making it to the top spot on the IPL 2022 points table. Chasing 193 to win, Rajasthan Royals' chase got off to a fiery start with Jos Buttler tearing apart the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack. He raced his way to a 23-ball half-century within the powerplay but Lockie Ferguson came up with what eventually became one of the turning points of the game. He got through Buttler's defense after being hit for six and post the Englishman's dismissal, the Royals' chase started showing signs of getting derailed. Yash Dayal Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Gujarat Titans’ Youngster

The other significant development of the game came when Pandya, who managed to keep himself in the action pulled off an excellent direct hit to run out opposite number Sanju Samson. The throw was so powerful that it even managed to snap the middle stump in half. Despite the efforts of Shimron Hetmyer (29), Riyan Parag (18) and James Neesham (17), Rajasthan's batting did not really have much to speak about. Gujarat Titans' debutant Yash Dayal ended with three wickets, conceding 30 runs off his four overs.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans got off to a rocky start, losing three early wickets before Pandya and Abhinav Manohar steadied the ship with an important 86-run partnership that came off 55 deliveries. Post Manohar's dismissal, Pandya had a quick 53-run stand with David Miller as Gujarat Titans ended their innings in an explosive fashion. Pandya took the Orange Cap post his knock but Buttler ensured that he had it back with this fifty in the second innings.

Take a look at some stat highlights of the game:

#Jos Buttler struck his 13th IPL fifty

#Vijay Shankar played his 50th IPL match

#Riyan Parag is the first spinner to take the wicket of Shubman Gill in #IPL2022.

#Hardik Pandya scored his sixth IPL fifty

#Hardik Pandya has scored consecutive fifties for the first time in his IPL career

Gujarat Titans, brimming with confidence, will next face Chennai Super Kings on April 17. Rajasthan Royals, who have now faced their second defeat in IPL 2022, will aim to return to winning ways when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 18.

