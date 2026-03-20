London [UK], March 20 (ANI): England football team head coach Thomas Tuchel has named the squad for their upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, according to Sky Sports. Trent Alexander-Arnold was the notable exclusion from England's 35-man squad, while Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo received their first call-ups under Thomas Tuchel.

With this being England's last camp before the FIFA World Cup 2026, it's Tuchel's final chance to assess his players before naming a squad for the showpiece event. England will play against Uruguay on March 27 before facing Japan on March 31 at Wembley Stadium in London.

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Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins also misses out despite Tuchel naming 10 forwards. Leeds' Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham's Dominic Solanke are the strikers called up, along with Harry Kane.

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo are the Manchester United players Tuchel has called up, but Luke Shaw has been omitted from the England squad.

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Speaking on the exclusions of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw, Tuchel said, "I know it's a tough decision for Trent as it is for Ollie Watkins and Luke Shaw. These tough decisions come with the job," as quoted by Sky Sports.

For the first friendly against Uruguay, only 24 players from Tuchel's squad will report, with the remaining 11 joining later ahead of the Japan match, as the manager seeks to manage squad demands alongside a demanding domestic schedule.

Full England squad list

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford, Aaron Ramsdale, Jason Steele.

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Harry Maguire, Nico O'Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori.

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, James Garner, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton.

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke. (ANI)

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