Birmingham [UK], July 10 (ANI): After showcasing a blistering performance in the second T20I against India, England pacer Richard Gleeson expressed that the Men in Blue were 'bit over par.

The Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

"I think maybe they (India) were a little bit over-par. And then obviously they started well with the ball. So that's always going to put us on the back foot, and they bowled well. But that can be the way T20 cricket goes at times," Gleeson said in a post-match press conference.

"You play the game hard, so sometimes you come off, sometimes you don't. It's just you've got to take the rough with the smooth if you're going to play that way, and I don't think we'll be taking a backwards step in the next game," he added.

Gleeson had a memorable debut as he took three important wickets which included Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Despite his brilliant spell of 3/15, the Three Lions ended up on the losing side.

"Yeah, obviously great to make my debut, but it's all about winning games of cricket really, at the end of the day. So it's, yeah, disappointing to lose, but on a personal note, great start," said the pacer.

Coming to the match, England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays.

Both the teams will now be squaring off for the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at Nottingham. (ANI)

