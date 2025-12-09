Adelaide [Australia], December 9 (ANI): England's express pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the Ashes series ahead of the second Test match at Adelaide, as per the ICC website.

The seasoned pacer will miss the next three matches in the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia due to a recurring left-knee injury.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed that Wood will return home later this week and will work closely with the ECB medical team on his rehabilitation and recovery, as per ICC's website.

Replacing Wood, Surrey seamer Matthew Fisher has been added to the senior squad and will link up with the group this week, having been in Australia with the Lions.

Wood has had recent troubles with his left knee, having sustained the injury earlier this year during the ICC Champions Trophy.

The pacer, who has since had a surgery, had reported pain in his knee during the series opener against Australia in Perth and was only able to bowl 11 overs during the Test.

Wood bowled 11 overs in the first Ashes Test at Perth. He continuously clocked speeds in excess of 150 km/h and troubled the Aussie batters on several occasions. However, he did not take a wicket throughout the match. England lost the first Test by eight wickets after Travis Head's brilliant fourth-innings century.

Wood missed out on featuring in England's lineup for the second Test in Brisbane as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

The development with regards to the England pacer comes after Australia also confirmed Josh Hazlewood missing out the rest of the series.

The third Test between England and Australia will be played in Adelaide, starting December 17. (ANI)

