IPL 2026 Auction: A total of 350 players will go under the hammer with 77 slots available, as 10 franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) battle it out in the IPL 2026 Auction to catch hold of some of the best names in men's cricket. Out of 1,390 players who registered for the auction, 350 were shortlisted, including 240 Indian and 110 overseas players, amongst whom 224 are uncapped local, and 14 are uncapped foreign. IPL 2026 Released Players: Check List of Players Released By All 10 Franchises Ahead of Indian Premier League Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the biggest purse heading into the IPL 2026 auction (INR 64.3 crores), and they are in for a complete change, with 13 slots, including six overseas spots available to fill. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have the lowest remaining purse with (INR 2.75 crores). Fans can check the IPL 2026 Auction, all you need to know, by scrolling below.

What is the Date, Venue, and Time of IPL 2026 Auction?

The BCCI has confirmed that the IPL 2026 Auction will take place on December 16, 2025. The IPL 2026 Auction will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

How Many Players Will Go Under the Hammer in IPL 2026 Auction?

A total of 350 cricketers (240 Indian and 110 overseas) will go under the hammer in the IPL 2026 mini auction. There will be 224 uncapped Indians and 18 uncapped overseas players in the IPL 2026 Auction. Andre Russell Announces IPL Retirement, Ex-West Indies All-Rounder Named KKR Power Coach For IPL 2026.

Where To Watch IPL 2026 Auction Live Telecast on TV in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian Premier League. Fans in India can watch IPL 2026 Auction live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For IPL 2026 Auction online viewing options.

How To Watch IPL 2026 Auction Live Streaming Online?

JioHotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, is the official streaming partner of the Indian Premier League. Fans in India can hence watch the IPL 2026 Auction live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but not for free.

