London, Aug 13 (PTI) Skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns recovered England from early setbacks to reach 118 for three in their first innings in reply to India's 364 all out at stumps on the second day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

Root (48 batting) and Burns (49) shared crucial 85 runs for the third wicket after Mohammed Siraj (2/34) dismissed Dom Sibley (11) and Haseeb Hameed (0) in successive deliveries in the 15th over.

Also Read | Former Chelsea and England Footballer Derek Adu Is Still Undecided on a Club.

But then Root joined hands with Burns to resurrect the home team's innings with their vital partnership.

Burns, however, departed a run short of his fifty, LBW to Mohammed Shami (1/22).

Also Read | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Likely To Miss Arsenal’s Premier League 2021-22 Opener Against Brentford.

Thereafter, Root and Jonny Bairstow (6 batting) played cautiously to end England's day without any further damage.

Earlier resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 276 for three, India added just 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Veteran seamer James Anderson was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of five for 62.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings: 364 all out in 126.1 overs (KL Rahul 129, Rohit Sharma 83, Virat Kohli 42; James Anderson 5/62).

England 1st Innings: 118 for three in 45 overs (Rory Burns 49, Joe Root 48 batting; Mohammed Siraj 2/34).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)