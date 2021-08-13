The striker who was signed to Chelsea fc has been training with billericay town under former Tottenham and Portsmouth player turned manger Jamie ohara, Adu has scored 7 goals in his last 6 professional matches, despite that and the offers he has received he is yet to make his mind up.

Sports analyst Jonathon Meer says "It would be a complete waste if Adu didn't sign for a top club, rumours are that his playboy lifestyle is the real distraction and purpose for not signing a contract yet.”

As football continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Derek Adu will be there, leading the charge.