Arsenal begin their Premier League 2021-22 campaign against newly-promoted Brentford on Friday at the Brentford Community Stadium. This will be Mikel Arteta’s second full season in charge of the Gunners and the Spaniard manager will have high hopes this season but will have to do without his star player and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the opening game. Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to miss the season opener against Brentford as the skipper has been absent from training for the past two days. The Gabon international has featured in all of Arsenal’s six pre-season games but failed to register a single goal in that period.

According to a report from Goal, the exact reason for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence is unclear but it is understood that the Gunners skipper has been ill this week and will not be risked until fully recovered. In addition, Arsenal will also be without French forwards Alexandre Lacazette, who is also reported to be ill.

The news of both Aubameyang and Lacazette missing the season opener against Brentford comes after reports emerged of Arsenal being open to selling both the players in the summer window. The Gabon striker had his worst season in front of goal for Arsenal last term. He scored just 15 goals in 39 appearances, his lowest goal return in a single campaign for 10 years.

The Gunners skipper penned a new long-term contract last season but his decline in form over the course of 12 months has been concerning for the Arsenal hierarchy. It is understood Arsenal are willing to part ways with the forward but his weekly salary of £300,000 and lack of goals, could play a huge role in lesser interest in the Gabon international.

