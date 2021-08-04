Nottingham, Aug 4 (PTI) England reached 61 for two in their first innings at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against India here on Wednesday.

Joe Root (12) and Dominic Sibley (18) were at the crease at the break.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took one wicket each.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 61 for 2 in 25 overs (Zak Crawley 27; Jasprit Bumrah 1/16). PTI

