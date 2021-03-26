Pune, Mar 26 (PTI) England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play as a batsman.

Liam Livingstone replaced Sam Billings in the England playing XI while Dawid Malan came in place of Eoin Morgan. Reece Topley replaced Mark Wood.

The Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

