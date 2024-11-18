Gros Islet (St. Lucia), Nov 19 (AP) England sealed a 3-1 win in its Twenty20 series against West Indies when the fifth and final match was abandoned after five overs because of rain.

West Indies reached 44-0 at the end of the fifth over after losing the toss when torrential rain began to fall. Evin Lewis was 29 not out and Shai Hope on 14.

Also Read | PCB Refutes Report on Aaqib Javed Replacing Jason Gillespie as Pakistan Cricket Team’s Coach, Confirms Former Australian Cricketer to Continue in South Africa Test Series.

With no hope of the rain abating and the outfield already soaked, the umpires made the decision to call off play about 6:15 p.m. local time with no result.

England won the first three matches of the series by eight wickets, seven wickets and three wickets respectively. West Indies won the fourth match on Saturday by five wickets in a record run chase.

Also Read | AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Hobart.

The home team previously won the one-day international series 2-1. All seven completed matches were won by the team that won the toss and batted second. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)