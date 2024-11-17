Lahore, Nov 17: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied rumours about the speculated exit of Test head coach Jason Gillespie and stated he 'will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa'. The clarification came after several media outlets reported Gillespie's ouster from the role and claimed former pacer and member of PCB selection committee Aaqib Javed as his successor across formats. 'Teri T20 Vich Jagah Nahi Ban Rahi' Fans Taunt Babar Azam During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Video Goes Viral.

“PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa,” read the statement on X.

PCB's Statement on X

PCB strongly refutes the story. As announced previously, Jason Gillespie will continue to coach the Pakistan side for the two red-ball matches against South Africa. https://t.co/J5MYKuq368 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 17, 2024

Gillespie was given the additional charge of white-ball team after Gary Kirsten's resignation as head coach before the ongoing tour of Australia, leaving a significant void in the team’s coaching structure.

Kirsten’s resignation earlier this month reportedly stemmed from differences with the PCB on several matters. He was reluctant to remain in Pakistan as stipulated in his contract, preferring instead to join the team shortly before series or tours. Additionally, Kirsten did not ensure his availability during and after the Champions Cup, despite being reminded of the contractual requirement to commit to 11 months of the year. Pakistan Cricket Board Announces Streamlined List of Centrally Contracted Players, Focusing on Emerging Talent.

Pakistan’s upcoming cricket calendar features white-ball matches against Zimbabwe, consisting of three ODIs and as many T20Is, from November 24 to December 5. This will be followed by an all format series against South Africa, including three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests, from December 10 to January 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 11:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).