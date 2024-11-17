Australia and Pakistan will clash against each other one final time in the ongoing white-ball tour in the 3rd and final T20I. Australia have already pocketed the series with the victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground. They now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and the liberty to give a few players some gametime in the last and final T20I. Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett has been a menace for Pakistan in helpful conditions as the duo have troubled the visitors often. Runs have come with struggle for the Aussie batters with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie and Matthew Short chipping in. Australia will want a complete batting performance in the last T20I so that they can give the bowlers some cushion. PCB 'Strongly Refutes' Media Report Claiming Aaqib Javed Replacing Jason Gillespie as Pakistan Cricket Team's Head Coach, Says Australian Will Coach Side for South Africa Tests.

Pakistan on the other hand, have been facing criticism for not being upto the mark with their T20 batting. Senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan has failed to reach the T20 requirements and eventually the team had to suffer. There has been occasional fights from the likes of Usman Khan but a collective performance is still to come. Haris Rauf has been in form in the ongoing series and Shaheen Shah Afridi has been also among wickets. Naseem Shah has failed ot make an impact so far in the series and he will be eager to make a mark before he leaves Australia.

AUS vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in T20I Matches

Australia and Pakistan have clashed in 27 T20Is against each other, where the former have won 13, and the latter have come out victorious 13 times. One match between Australia and Pakistan ended in a no result.

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Key Players

Haris Rauf Matthew Short Spencer Johnson Abbas Afridi Usman Khan

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I Key Battles

Haris Rauf has been a menace for Australia in the ongoing tour. The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Jake Fraser McGurk will again have a challenge to take him on and it would be interesting to see how they tackle him. Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson has troubled Babar Azam and the senior Pakistan batter have to negotiate with him to take his innings deeper.

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will be played at the iconic Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 18. The AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcasting rights for the AUS vs PAK Series 2024 are purchased by Star Sports Network, who will air the AUS vs PAK clash on their Sony Sports Network channels For live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 match, fans can watch the contest on Disney+ Hotstar mobile App and website.

AUS vs PAK Likely XI for 3rd T20I 2024

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Phillipe, Josh Inglis(wk & c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.

