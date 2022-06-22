Amstelveen, Netherlands, Jun 22 (AP) England won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Netherlands in the third and final one-day international at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam on Wednesday.

England, which has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, will be without captain Eoin Morgan, who has a groin strain.

Jos Buttler filled in as captain and seamer David Payne was handed a debut.

Teams

The Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (captain), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen.

England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Adil Rashid, David Payne. AP

