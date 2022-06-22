Amstalveen, Jun 22 : England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a minor groin injury. Jos Buttler will replace Morgan as England look for a clean sweep of the series.How To Watch NED vs ENG 2nd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Live Telecast Details of Netherlands vs England With Time in IST.

The 35-year-old Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper. On Sunday, he departed for a seven-ball duck to go with his golden duck from the first match.

