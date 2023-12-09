Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to field first against India Women in the second T20I of the three-match series at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

England won the first T20I by 38 runs. Nat-Sciver Brunt (77) and Danni Wyatt (75) guided England to 197/6 in 20 overs. Shafali Varma (52) was the top scorer for India but they were restricted to 159/6 in 20 overs. England won the match by 38 runs and went 1-0 up in the series.

England skipper Knight said after the toss, "We are going to have a bowl, generally as a side, we prefer chasing. Brilliant start from the batting group, really pleased with the way we went about it. A couple of things we could have sharpened up with the ball. Charlie Dean comes in for Mahika Gaur."

Harmanpreet said at the toss, "We were looking to bowl as well but everyone was ok with whatever. The only thing about bowling second was about dew but it wasn't there in the last game so we are okay with batting first. We had a very positive meeting the other day, we understood our field placements and the areas we need to bowl better. Kanika Ahuja comes in."

England Women (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque. (ANI)

