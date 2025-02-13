Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13 (ANI): England's training schedule during their recent ODI series against India has come under heavy criticism, with high-profile commentators questioning the team's sparse practice sessions. The debate intensified following their crushing 142-run defeat in Ahmedabad, which sealed a 3-0 series whitewash.

"From what I've heard, England have had one net session this entire trip, if not any. If you're not prepared to do the hard yards, you're not going to improve," Ravi Shastri on commentary said in Ahmedabad, as quoted from Wisden.

England's preparations--or lack thereof--became a talking point after former cricketer Kevin Pietersen alleged that only Joe Root trained in the nets ahead of the final ODI. He further claimed that Tom Banton, who was flown in from Dubai as a replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell, spent the day before the match on the golf course rather than in training.

Pietersen said, "The two hour flight from Dubai across here, he [Banton] was on the golf course yesterday," said Pietersen. "He wasn't batting, and where have the issues come? The start 1-60, 2-80, and then what happens? None of them can play spin. And how do you improve playing spin?"

The lack of preparation reflected in England's performance, as they crumbled from 126-2 to 214 all out in Ahmedabad, marking a disappointing end to their first ODI series under head coach Brendon McCullum. The team has now suffered 16 defeats in 23 ODIs since the 2023 World Cup, raising concerns about their approach to the format.

Injuries also plagued England throughout the series. Jofra Archer missed the last two ODIs, while Jacob Bethell now ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy, was also unavailable. Jamie Smith sat out the entire series due to a calf injury, and both Brydon Carse (toe) and Jamie Overton (hamstring) were dealing with fitness issues. During the final ODI, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, and Ben Duckett also had to leave the field at various points due to injury concerns.

However, it is worth noting that India, too, opted not to train before the final ODI.

With England set to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in the coming days, squad management remains a key priority.

England will begin their Champions Trophy campaign on February 22 in Lahore, facing arch-rivals Australia in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. (ANI)

