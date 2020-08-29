Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) Khel Ratna awardee Rani Rampal feels that equal opportunities like men's team has contributed tremendously towards the improved performance of the women's hockey team in the past decade.

The Indian women's team captain alongside cricketer Rohit Sharma, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra and Paralympian Thangavelu Mariyappan were conferred with the Khel Ratna award virtually by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

"From when I started to now, many things have changed for the good in women's hockey. Back when I began playing, women's team played very few tournaments. We mostly played major events like Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games but now the scenario has changed so much," Rani said in a media release.

"Hockey India and the management ensured that we played tournaments round the year which has contributed tremendously towards our performance improving over the years and has also helped popularize women's hockey," she added.

Rani is the first woman from the sport to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award and only the third hockey player after Dhanraj Pillay and Sardar Singh to receive the country's highest sporting honour.

"Over the past one week, since my name was officially announced for the Khel Ratna award, I have been reflecting back on my journey so far and it makes me feel overwhelmed that women's hockey gets equal importance as the men's team

"...and a women's player being recognized with the highest award definitely goes to show the sport is moving in the right direction," she said.

"I thank the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI and Hockey India for giving us all the opportunities to showcase our potential and at the same time recognizing our efforts," she added.

Men's forward Akashdeep Singh, who received the Arjuna award this year, also expressed his happiness.

"I thank everyone who has been part of my journey so far. I have been very fortunate to play for my country along with some of the greatest players in the sport.

"I also thank Hockey India and SAI for their support and ensuring we are provided with the best facilities to train," the striker said.

Both Rani and Akashdeep are currently part of the on-going national coaching camp at Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru campus.

Hockey India's officiating president Gyanendro Ningombam congratulated all the award winners.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate Romesh Pathania for winning the Dronacharya award, Rani for winning the Khel Ratna Award, Akashdeep and Deepika Thakur for winning the Arjuna award."

"I also congratulate Jude Felix for winning the Dronacharya award and Ajit Singh for winning the Dhyan Chand life-time achievement award. Their contribution towards the growth of the sport in India has been tremendous.

"I wish both Rani and Akashdeep will use this award as a big motivation to continue to do well in the sport and achieve the team's goals at Tokyo Olympic Games," he added.

