New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Ace equestrian Amar Sarin is all set to represent India in the upcoming Asian Games 2022, slated to take place in Hangzhou of China. Following a convincing win in selection trials here at the TARC Equestrian Centre in accordance with the FEI rules and Technical guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) in vogue.

Sarin has sealed the spot in the Indian contingent for the Asiad. The trials were held for multiple categories across Show Jumping 1.40m, Show Jumping 1.50m, CSN Young Rider Show Jumping, CSN Junior Rider Show Jumping, CSN Children I Show Jumping and CSN Children II Show Jumping.

"I was performed well in the last few competitions and qualified for the Asian Games. I had a decent outing with good timings. I look forward to performing well in the upcoming competitions as well," said an elated Amar Sarin.

Showjumping is one of the three Olympic sporting events in Equestrian. It is an 18th-century sport started in England which challenges the partnership of the rider and Horse over knock-able fences to test the courage, athletic ability, precision, speed and partnership.

Mr Akash Mehta of the TARC Equestrian Centre, said, "We at TARC Equestrian Centre aim to nurture the professionals with global standards and amenities and train them to represent India at international platforms. We also host our own championship leagues and a lot of national and international events to prepare the sports professionals for exemplary performance and become the future of Indian sports. We successfully concluded the selection trials and the winners will be at the receiving end of immense opportunities that lie ahead for them in the field."

Over the span of the next 45 days, TARC Equestrian will be hosting 5 major events and participants from these events stand a chance to represent India at the Asian Games 2022 to be conducted in China from September 10-25. (ANI)

