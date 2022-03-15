Christian Eriksen has earned a call-up to the Denmark squad for the friendlies this month. Eriksen thus returns to the Denmark squad for the very first time since having a cardiac arrest during his side's opening match at the Euros last year against Finland in Copenhagen. Much to everyone's horror, Eriksen had collapsed on the pitch during play and had to be hospitalised, where he was operated on and a pacemaker was placed in his heart. Brandon Williams Switches Reactions in an Instant Realising It Was Christian Eriksen Who Tackled Him During Premier League Game (Watch Video)

The midfielder made his return to the game with Premier League side Brentford signing him in the winter transfer window. Here's Denmark's squad for the friendlies against Netherlands and Serbia.

See Denmark's Squad:

Eriksen tilbage i landsholdstruppen! Landstræner, Kasper Hjulmand, har netop offentliggjort truppen til de kommende testkampe mod hhv. Holland og Serbien, hvor Christian Eriksen var på listen over de 23 udvalgte.#ForDanmark #landsholdet #herrelandsholdet pic.twitter.com/5lxfEVG9su — Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) March 15, 2022

Eriksen was an Inter Milan player when he suffered from cardiac arrest and he had to be released from the Italian outfit owing to Serie A regulations. But he soon made his comeback to the sport and amongst a whole stadium of fans applauding him while he was taking the pitch for Brentford against Norwich City in the Premier League on February 26.

