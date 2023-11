Manchester, Nov 25 (AP) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken another scoring record by tallying his 50th Premier League goal faster than anyone in league history.

The Norway international opened the scoring in City's match against Liverpool on Saturday with a low shot into the bottom corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's landmark figure came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole, who reached that total in 65 games.

It was Haaland's 18th goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season.

In a record-setting season last year, he scored 52 goals for City as the club won a treble of trophies — the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup. (AP) AM

