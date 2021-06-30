Glasgow [Scotland], June 30 (ANI): Artem Dovbyk's maiden international goal during the final seconds of extra time helped Ukraine see off ten-man Sweden 2-1 here at Hampden Park and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals for the very first time.

Both sides started brightly in Glasgow, Roman Yaremchuk's early shot kept out by Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen while at the other end, Alexander Isak curled a shot a metre wide. Ukraine, in their first EURO knockout game, struck first in the 27th minute, Andriy Yarmolenko working the ball onto his left foot and curling a lavish pass with the outside of his boot for Oleksandr Zinchenko to hammer a shot past Olsen.

Sweden responded positively to falling behind and were back on terms two minutes before the break. Isak found Emil Forsberg just outside the area and his well-struck shot deflected off Illia Zabarnyi on its way past Georgiy Bushchan.

The second half was similarly open, Serhiy Sydorchuk's shot clipping the outside of the post; seconds later, Isak played in Forsberg for a shot that also rattled the upright. The Sweden midfielder then smashed an effort against the crossbar, but neither team could conjure a winner as this round of 16 tussle headed to extra time.

Sweden lost Marcus Danielson to a red card for a challenge on Artem Besedin in the first additional period, and just when it looked like penalties were inevitable, Ukraine upped the tempo. They got their reward a minute into added time, Zinchenko's pinpoint cross headed in by substitute Dovbyk to spark wild celebrations.

Ukraine are now into their first EURO quarter-final and will face now face England in last-8 at ongoing Euro 2020; their only previous major quarter-final was a 3-0 defeat to eventual winners Italy at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

