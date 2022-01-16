London [UK], January 16 (ANI): Premier League club Everton FC on Sunday confirmed that it has sacked manager Rafael Benitez.

"Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager," stated the club in an official statement.

Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the club with immediate effect. An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

Benitez was sacked after Everton faced a defeat against Norwich City in the ongoing Premier League. Norwich City managed to defeat Everton 2-1.

Everton had registered 13 points from their opening six Premier League games under Benitez to rise to the fifth position in the Premier League standings.

However, after that, the club went through an eight-match winless run that included losses at home to Watford and Liverpool. (ANI)

