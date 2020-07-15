Manchester [UK], July 15 (ANI): West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that the extended stay in England has helped the side in their preparations for the tour.

His remark came as Windies has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against the hosts.

West Indies had arrived in England in the second week of June and trained in a bio-secure bubble.

"I think that has been the biggest influence on performance. I think the fact that we've been here for that period of time, we've had quality bowling in the nets because we've had nearly 11 seamers here, you can't put a price on that," ESPNCricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

"I think that's something that we have to look at. I don't like to go back into my playing days, but we would come to England and play something like three or four proper warm-up games before the first Test, and we would also have three-day or four-day games in between the Test matches. So I think that period of training goes a long way to how we performed in that first Test," he added.

West Indies had defeated England by four wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jermaine Blackwood had played a knock of 95 runs in the second innings as Windies chased down a total of 200 to win the first Test.

While chasing 200, West Indies were in a spot of bother at 27/3, but Jermaine Blackwood and Roston Chase steadied the innings for the visitors.

Jermaine Blackwood was dismissed for 95, but Jason Holder and John Campbell took Windies over the line by four wickets.

Blackwood played a knock of 95 from just 154 balls and he was sent back to the pavilion with Windies requiring just 11 runs more for the win.

If West Indies manages to win or draw the series against England, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy.

The second Test of the series will be played at Old Trafford from July 16. (ANI)

