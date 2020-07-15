Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has added another feather to his prolific illustrious cap. Rashford becomes the youngest recipient of an honorary degree from Manchester University. The university has bestowed this degree as a mark of respect for his efforts to curb child poverty. The 22-year-old follows the footsteps of Manchester United's former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. This is the highest honour bestowed by Manchester University. Needless to say that the Manchester United star was quite elated with the honour and said that it was quite a humbling experience for him and his family. Marcus Rashford Injury Update: Manchester United Striker Set to Miss Arsenal Clash, Might Not Return before International Break.

He also mentioned that they have quite a long way to combat child poverty and receiving this recognition means that they are going in the right direction. He also thanked the University for the prestigious honour. "We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester," read the statement by Rashford on the official website.

We are delighted to make @England and @ManUtd footballer, @MarcusRashford, our youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree. pic.twitter.com/6QRtopJwqU — The University of Manchester (@OfficialUoM) July 15, 2020

Check out the tweet by Rashford

Rashford had earlier penned an open letter to all the Member of Parliament in order to raise awareness about child poverty.

An Open Letter to all MPs in Parliament...#maketheUturn Please retweet and tag your local MPs pic.twitter.com/GXuUxFJdcv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 14, 2020

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, the University of Manchester's president and vice-chancellor also praised the 22-year-old for the kind of his work and said that it helps a countless number of children.

