With people being advised to stay at home amid the COVID-19 crisis, social media is filled with throwback pictures and videos. Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also been an active user of social media and is frequently bagging headlines for his antics. Recently, the 29-year-old took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Indian opener Rohit Sharma. In the pic, Chahal can be seen posing with style while it seems like Rohit is unaware of the fact that he is being clicked. Well, the picture clearly depicted the camaraderie between the two cricket stars and the comment section also got filled in no time. Yuzvendra Chahal Tries Gender Swap Challenge on Rohit Sharma, Fans Come Up With Hilarious Memes.

“I don’t need a superhero, I have a big brother #throwback,” wrote Chahal while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Rohit and Chahal have played a lot of cricket together and are known to share a great bond. Be it sharing a heart-warming message or pulling each other’s leg, fans have seen the brotherhood of the two cricket stars on numerous occasions. Meanwhile, let’s look at Chahal’s latest Instagram picture. Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word.

View Post:

Both Rohit and Chahal were last seen during India’s 2020 Tour of New Zealand. Their next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many other sporting events, the marquee tournament also got postponed due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made is clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. However, the apex cricket body is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. Nevertheless, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

