Shillong, Feb 20 (PTI) In what could be a game of fine margins, NorthEast United FC will host Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday with both teams seeking crucial points.

The ISL returns to the Meghalaya capital after the hill town's first-ever league game between the Highlanders and Mumbai City FC earlier this month.

Bengaluru FC have been winless in their last four games on the road, including two defeats on the bounce. However, the Blues have had a promising goal-scoring season, having scored 36 times, their second-highest in ISL history, with Sunil Chhetri leading the charts, courtesy his 11 strikes.

The Blues will be buoyed by the fact that NorthEast United FC have not won against them in their previous five meetings. The two sides have played three draws in a row and another stalemate would mark the third time the Highlanders do so against a single opponent in the ISL.

NorthEast United FC also have their home record to protect, since they last suffered a 0-2 defeat here against Mumbai City FC and the previous time they faced losses in consecutive matches in their backyard, in a single season, was in February 2023.

Further, the Blues have never failed to score on the road against the Highlanders, netting eight times in six matches, and a strike in this encounter will mark their longest such sequence against any opponent.

Both these teams are firmly in contention to qualify for the playoffs, as NorthEast United FC are positioned fourth with 32 points from 21 games, whereas Bengaluru FC have garnered 31 points from 20 outings and are placed sixth in the table.

The tussle however is only three points separate the Highlanders from the seventh-placed Odisha FC (29).

