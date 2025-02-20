The road to WrestleMania 41 has already started in the World Wrestling Entertainment, and will further look to build on their already stacked line-up of matches in their Las Vegas Premier Live Event, with the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, which will be the last Supercard of the company before the two-part event takes place on April 19 and 20. Wrestling fans wondering about when, where, and how to watch, along with the match card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 can be read below. Kyle Walker is Fan of Triple H! Former Manchester City Star Confirms Copying WWE Superstar's ‘Spitting Water’ Entrance

With WWE Royal Rumble winners Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair already naming their WWE Heavyweight Champion Gunther and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton as respective opponents, the Elimination Chamber 2025 will seal participants against whom Cody Rhodes (WWE Undisputed Champion) and WWE Women's World Champion will defend their prestigious titles.

When and Where is WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE will be held in Toronto and will air live from the Rogers Centre in Ontario. This will be the first event after WrestleMania X8 in 2002, that a WWE PLE will be held at the venue (Rogers Centre). The WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on March 1 and will have a live telecast in India at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sony Sports Network Channels, and online viewing options on the Sony LIV app and website.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Match Cards:

Men's Elimination Chamber Match for Undisputed WWE Championship Title Contender at WrestleMania 41

In what will be John Cena's final six-man steel cage match in the Elimination Chamber PLE, he will find familiar foes in CM Punk and Seth Rollins, who have crossed paths before as well. Joining them will be the always disgruntled Drew McIntyre, former Heavyweight champion Damian Priest, and ex-US Champion Logan Paul. Expect tempers to flare, and egos to collide head-on in this match.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match for WWE Women's World Championship Contender at WrestleMania 41

In a star-studded Women's Elimination Chamber match, former World champion Liv Morgan will square off against the likes of Bayley, Naomi, and Roxaane Perez. One-half of Women's tag champion Bianca Belair will also be in action, and look to win her second chamber match. Fans, however, are more excited about the returning Alexa Bliss, who is a five-time WWE championship winner. Lionel Messi Challenged to Boxing Match? YouTuber, Wrestler Logan Paul Challenges Inter Miami Star to Settle Lawsuit (Watch Video).

Women's Tag Team Match

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be action-taking on her former friends Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her tag partner. Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the first SmackDown of 2025 and pinned Jax to clinch her first title, which has created quite an animosity between the two. Meanwhile, Jax and LeRae attacked Stratus and even called her time as a wrestler nothing special, which makes this tag match even more personal.

Unsanctioned Match

In a clash, that could potentially end or shorten the careers of both Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the PLE will see both friends-turned-enemies take on each other in an unsanctioned match, where anything and everything is legal. Owens has been on a pathway to destruction lately, and have already taken out the likes of Rany Orton, and Cody Rhodes to active action, with his action outside the ring, and inside. Zayn, on the other hand, has struggled to find his footing and has constantly been jumping ships across brands, which made Owens mad.

With still two-odd weeks remaining for the PLE, expect the WWE to add more matches to the event, which we will update as and when they are announced.

