Nottingham [UK], July 12 (ANI): Daniel Ricciardo has returned to an F1 cockpit for the first time since losing his seat at McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, as he turned testing laps for Red Bull at Silverstone.

As per the official website of Formula 1, "On Wednesday, Ricciardo prepared to hit the track at Silverstone in the Red Bull RB19 that, in Max Verstappen’s hands, won last weekend’s British Grand Prix, to take part in a tyre test for Pirelli – with Ricciardo set to drive again for the team at Monza in September."

"Ricciardo has been clear about his desire to return to the F1 grid – with a seat at sister team AlphaTauri, with whom Ricciardo drove for two seasons in their Toro Rosso guise, believed to be a potential option."

According to the official website of Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo said, “I’m definitely still in like a really good place – I’m very happy with this. Does it mean that I’m happy doing this for the next two or three years? Probably not. But I think for this year it’s certainly a good thing for me."

He further stated, “Right now, I do want to get back on the grid next year. I do feel like there’s certainly some unfinished business. I’m staying in the loop and staying prepared.” (ANI)

