India would look to begin the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship on a high when they face West Indies in the first of the two-match series in Dominica on Wednesday. The Men in Blue might have had failures in both the WTC finals that they have featured in, but that does not take away the fact that they have been one of the most consistent sides in Test cricket throughout these two past cycles. Rohit Sharma and his men might not have momentum on their side when they begin their West Indies sojourn but would back themselves to come good against the Caribbean. This Test series also marks a transition phase for the Indian side which would have youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the mix. Gaikwad might have to wait for his opportunity while Jaiswal was confirmed to be making his debut. Is India vs West Indies 1st Test 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

West Indies, on the other hand, might not be as glamourous as their limited overs sides are but they are a decent side at home and could very well pose a threat to India. While India would undoubtedly start as favourites, West Indies is a side which cannot be counted out. India can expect a stiff challenge from the home side, but should Rohit Sharma and his men play to their potential, a series victory is on the cards.

Full Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican