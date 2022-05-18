London, May 18 (AP) Formula One has decided against replacing the Russian Grand Prix, which had earlier been canceled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement Wednesday reduced the current season from a record 23 races to 22, the same total as last year.

Also Read | Ousmane Dembele Transfer News: Chelsea To Reopen Talks With Barcelona Winger.

The Sochi race, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, had been pulled from the calendar a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.

“There will be no additional Grand Prix added to the calendar to fill the gap, meaning the 2022 calendar will run to 22 races,” F1 said in a statement.

Also Read | Thailand Open 2022: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Advance to Second Round, Saina Nehwal Knocked Out.

Several cities had offered to host the race but freight rules, logistical and travel costs during a season when teams have tight budgets made it too difficult. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)