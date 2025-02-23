Dubai [UAE], February 23 (ANI): As the much-awaited India vs Pakistan showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy approaches, cricket fans from both nations are buzzing with excitement. With over a billion viewers expected to tune in, emotions are running high ahead of this iconic rivalry.

Pakistan's famous super fan, Momin Saqib, expressed his exhilaration about the contest, calling it an unparalleled sporting spectacle.

"India vs Pakistan will be watched by a billion people. The excitement levels are over the roof. Not just me, but people in Pakistan, people in India, everyone is excited. Of course, I love cricket, I love Pakistan, and my focus is entirely on this match. This is more than just cricket for us, it is an emotion, a roller-coaster ride. I still remember when we won here [Dubai] by 10 wickets, and then Kohli thrashed us in Melbourne. We are blessed to witness this rivalry, and we should cherish it collectively," Momin told ANI.

Pakistani fan Yousuf highlighted the pressure associated with the historic rivalry, urging the players to handle the situation well.

"This is the greatest rivalry in sports history. The pressure is immense, and the players must manage it properly. I expect a thrilling contest between two great teams," he said.

On the other hand, Indian fan Ram described the goosebumps-inducing atmosphere of an India-Pakistan clash.

"It's Super Sunday! When India plays Pakistan, there's a different kind of passion. Fans face each other, the entire country watches and the whole world enjoys it. India has started well in the tournament, and Shubman Gill is in great form. If India bats first, I can confidently say they will score 350 runs. India will definitely win this game. That being said, we should not underestimate Pakistan, they will fight hard to win."

As emotions run high and both teams prepare for battle, the India vs Pakistan clash promises to be yet another unforgettable chapter in cricket history. (ANI)

