Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Revealed, New Kit Based on 'Vanguard Markhor' Design
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the "Vanguard Markhor Edition" jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The new kit is inspired by Pakistan’s national animal.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially revealed the national team’s playing kit for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Dubbed the "Vanguard Markhor Edition," the jersey pays homage to the Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan, symbolising resilience and strength. Pakistan Boycotts T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India: What It Means.
The launch, which was initially delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances" during the T20I series against Australia, finally took place late on Sunday. The unveiling comes just days before the tournament’s opening ceremony on 7 February, providing fans with a first look at the strip the side will wear across their fixtures in Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Jersey for T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan jersey for World cup pic.twitter.com/jwNmiaJegV
— DAWOOD 🏏 (@dawoodanwar252) February 1, 2026
The "Vanguard" edition features a striking dark forest green base, accented by lighter neon-green geometric patterns that mimic the majestic, twisted horns of the Markhor. List of Matches Forfeited in ICC Tournaments As Pakistan Boycotts India Clash at T20 World Cup 2026.
Pakistan New Kit
Pakistan officially revealed their Jersey for T20 World Cup 2026. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/22zZEgAwT5
— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) February 1, 2026
Launch Amidst Diplomatic Tension
The kit’s reveal follows a week of intense speculation. The PCB had postponed the original launch ceremony scheduled for 31 January as the board waited for government clearance to participate in the mega-event. The team was finally given go ahead to feature in the T20 World Cup 206 but interestingly Pakistan will not take field against India, which was scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).