Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Seeking promotion to I-League, FC Bengaluru United on Wednesday appointed the experienced Sankar Lal Chakraborty as their head coach for the upcoming season.

Chakraborty joined the Bengaluru-based club, currently in second division I-League, after a year-long stint with I-League club Sudeva Delhi FC.

"We are excited to have Sankar Lal Chakraborty on board," said Gaurav Manchanda, owner of FC Bengaluru United.

"He brings with him tremendous I-League experience. We look forward to him guiding us through various competitions as we renew our bid to reach the I-League on merit," he added.

Speaking on his appointment, Chakraborty said, "I am delighted to be joining FC Bengaluru United. The squad we have this year has a blend of experience, youthful energy and tremendous local flavour. I am looking forward to working with them."

Chakraborty has enjoyed successful stints as coach with some of the most prominent clubs across the country, including Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting.

