Portimao [Portugal], April 11 (ANI): The FIA on Monday confirmed it has launched an immediate investigation into the "unacceptable conduct" of Russian go-kart driver Artem Severiukhin following his actions during the podium ceremony after winning a race on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Artem Severiukhin appeared to perform a Nazi salute and laugh on the podium, as per Sky Sports, after his win in round one of the 2022 FIA Karting European Championship at Kartodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Transfer News: Real Madrid Step Up Pursuit Of Norwegian Striker.

"The FIA confirms it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin that occurred during the podium ceremony for the OK category at Round 1 of the 2022 FIA Karting European Championship at Kartodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal," read a statement on Monday.

"The FIA will communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case," the statement added.

Also Read | Dani Alves Urges Lionel Messi To Make Barcelona Comeback, Says, ‘It's Time To Return Home if He Wants’.

Severiukhin had just won his first race of the season in the OK category, which is for drivers between the ages of 11 and 15.

Severiukhin, who pounded his chest before raising his right arm, was competing in the championship with an Italian license due to the FIA's ban on Russian competitors. The Italian national anthem was playing as he made the gesture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)