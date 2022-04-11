Real Madrid have made Norwegian star Erling Haaland a top priority in the summer. The Los Blancos have stepped up their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund forward as they aim to land the player before Manchester City. The 21-year-old has been one of the most in-demand superstars in the world and have attracted interest from several European heavyweights. Erling Haaland Transfer News: Manchester City Favourites For Borussia Dortmund Striker.

According to a report from The Mirror, Real Madrid are looking to persuade Erling Haaland away from Manchester City. The Premier League club are tipped as the favourites to sign the Norwegian but Los Blancos hope that they can change the mind of the striker.

This move comes after Real Madrid suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was the top priority for the Spanish outfit but he still remains unclear about his future. The World Cup winner was set to leave the Parisians next summer in recent weeks but has been open to the possibility of signing a new contract.

Real Madrid were keen on signing Kylian Mbappe. The Los Blancos had also submitted a 200 million bid for the Frenchman last summer. However, PSG rejected the bid as they didn’t want to lose their star. However, the striker’s contract expires in the summer and he is yet to renew. However, extending his stay at Paris has become more likely in recent weeks.

Erling Haaland has always been on Real Madrid’s radar but potentially losing out on Mbappe has seen them step up interest to beat Manchester City to sign the Borussia Dortmund star. It is understood that Los Blancos have promised that the Norwegian will be a key part in the rebuild at Bernabeu.

Borussia Dortmund have declined any intentions to sign Erling Haaland in the past. But the club will not be able to keep the star from leaving as his release clause of £67million becomes active at the end of the current season.

