Lionel Messi's first year at PSG has not gone the way he or fans would have wanted to go. The Argentine has done well in recent matches for the French giants with a hattrick of assists in their last match but that doesn't define what his season in France has been so far. Amidst his struggles at Paris, where he has scored just three goals in 27 Ligue 1 games, Dani Alves has appealed to the Argentine to return to his 'home', Barcelona. Alves, who rejoined Barcelona last year felt that Messi could join him for a 'last dance' at Camp Nou.

Speaking to Diario Sport, Alves said, "I don't know what he thinks or wants to do. He could come back for a little year with me for a last dance. Why not? There’s nowhere better than here. We cannot be better off than at Barca. He left and tried the experience. It’s time to return home if he wants."

Messi has found life difficult at PSG and recent reports have emerged linking him to a return to Barcelona. Messi had enjoyed a glittering career at Barcelona where apart from winning trophies, he won seven Ballon d'Or titles. The Argentine failed to inspire PSG to a win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. a title that remains elusive for the French club, despite possessing some serious world-class talent.

The forward also received boos from the home fans following PSG's elimination from the Champions League. The doors for Messi's return to Barcelona have not closed yet, with club president Joan Laporta not ruling out the comeback.

