Baku [Azerbaijan], August 16 (ANI): Indian chess masters D Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi were eliminated from the FIDE World Cup in the quarter-finals on Wednesday in Azerbaijan.

Vidit faced defeat by Azerbaijani players Nijat Abasov while Magnus Carlsen beat D Gukesh to move into the semifinals. Nijat Abasov will face World No.1 Carlsen in the semifinals.

Earlier, Vidit advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup after defeating Russian chess master Ian Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in 10-minute games while Harika Dronavalli lost in the quarters on Monday.

In a long and tough match, Aleksandra Goryachkina defeated Indian player Harika in an intense game and has advanced to meet Tan Zhongyi in the semifinals.

Vidit had joined three other Indian Grandmasters in the quarterfinals, Earlier Grandmaster (GM) R. Praggnanandhaa orchestrated one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing FIDE World Cup as he eliminated American grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura in the tiebreakers. GM Arjun Erigaisi and Gukesh Dommaraju also moved to the quarterfinals. (ANI)

