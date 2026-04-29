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Agency News Agency News Sports News | FIFA Allows Afghan Women's Football Team to Compete in International Competitions Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal said, "For these players, representing Afghanistan is about identity, dignity and hope. Thanks are due to the leadership of FIFA, which listened to their biggest request and delivered a solution that no other sport has ever achieved. This moment also shows that when we stand united, we can achieve more."

Vancouver [Canada], April 29 (ANI): The FIFA Council on Wednesday permitted the Afghan Women United (AFC), formed by women refugee players from Afghanistan, to represent the country in official competitions, without the approval of the ruling Taliban.

The "landmark governance decision" paves the way for Afghan female football players to compete as the official Afghanistan national team in FIFA competitions, in coordination with the AFC, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), which is the worldwide governing body for football, said in a statement.

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"This is a powerful and unprecedented step in world sport. FIFA has listened to these players as part of its responsibility to protect the right of every girl and woman to play football and to represent who they are," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

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"By enabling Afghan women to compete for their country in official matches, we are turning principles into action. FIFA is proud to lead this historic initiative and to stand alongside these courageous players on and off the pitch," Infantino said.

Taliban, which returned to power in the year 2021 banned competitions and sports for women and shut training centres, with players fleeing the country seeking asylum in Australia, Europe and West Asia among others.

Before the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan had 25 women players under contract, most of whom now live in Australia as per a report in Al Jazeera.

"This reform builds on the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women's Football, endorsed by the FIFA Council in May 2025, and follows the creation of Afghan Women United as a FIFA-supported team providing structured playing opportunities for Afghan women footballers living outside the country, the FIFA statement read.

Now, for the first time, these Afghan female players will be able to represent their country in official matches with full sporting recognition, FIFA said.

"This decision recognises Afghan women footballers not as victims of circumstance, but as elite players with the right to compete, be seen and be respected," said Nadia Nadim, who was born in Afghanistan and went on to win over 100 caps for Denmark. "It shows what is possible when sport is guided by values and leadership."

Members of the independent advisory group for the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women's Football welcomed the move as a "transformative moment."

Former Afghanistan captain Khalida Popal said, "For these players, representing Afghanistan is about identity, dignity and hope. Thanks are due to the leadership of FIFA, which listened to their biggest request and delivered a solution that no other sport has ever achieved. This moment also shows that when we stand united, we can achieve more."

Andrea Florence, the Executive Director of the Sport & Rights Alliance, said: "This reform sets a global precedent. It demonstrates that governing bodies can adapt their rules to protect human rights when extraordinary circumstances demand it."

The team competed in its first major friendly tournament in Morocco, securing a notable 7-0 victory against Libya.

The FIFA-funded and -supported team will hold their next training camp from 1 to 9 June in New Zealand, where they will also have the opportunity to face off against the Cook Islands. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)