Zurich [Switzerland], August 19 (ANI): The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has announced that it sold 2.45 million tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to fans around the world, with less than 100 days left until the beginning of the mega sporting event.

The first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Middle East and Arab world will kick off on November 20, bringing fans from the region and across the world together in a compact and modern setting.

"With less than 100 days to go until the start of the greatest show on Earth, a total of 2.45 million tickets have now been sold," the world football body said in a statement posted on its official website.

The biggest number of tickets was bought by fans from Qatar, the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany.

During the last period of ticket sales, which ran from July 5 to August 16, a total of 520,532 tickets were sold.

The high demand was caused by such group stage matches as Cameroon - Brazil, Brazil - Serbia, Portugal - Uruguay, Costa Rica - Germany, and Australia - Denmark.

The launch date for the next round of sales will be announced in late September. The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18. (ANI)

