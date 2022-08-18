The Indian women’s cricket team is slated to play 65 international matches in the next three years, according to the ICC’s Women’s Future Tours Program (FTP). The Women in Blue are also set to host England for two Tests at home and Australia in 2023-24 as the International Cricket Council revealed the full FTP schedule for the first time that stretches from May, 2022 to April, 2025. India is slated feature in 27 ODIs and 36 T20Is in this three-year period. The women's team will play host to New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies and Ireland, while being scheduled to play against Australia in the away series , England, Sri Lanka (completed) and Bangladesh. One of the most notable marquee events in this phase is India’s five-match T20I series against Australia in 2022. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Full Schedule: Check Complete Fixtures, Bilateral Series List of Team India as Per ICC’s FTP 2023-27 Cycle

Check Indian Women’s Cricket Team Full Schedule, FTP 2022-25:

Time Period (Month) Vs Teams ODIs Tests T20Is 2022- Sep England (Away) 3 3 2022- Oct Asia Cup 2022- Dec Australia (Home) 5 2023- Jan Tri Series (Away) 4 2023- Feb T20 World Cup 2023- Jun-Jul Bangladesh (Away) 3 3 2023- Sep South Africa (Home) 3 3 2023- Oct New Zealand (Home) 3 3 2023 – Dec England (Home) 1 3 2023-24- Dec-Jan Australia (Home) 3 1 3 2024- Sep-Oct T20 World Cup 2024- Dec Australia (Away) 3 2024-25 Dec-Jan West Indies (Home) 3 2 2025- Jan Ireland (Home) 3 3

Australia will visit India during 2023-24 for a multi-format series (1 Test, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is). Later, the women in blue will also tour Australia in the winter of 2025-26 (one Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is). A total of 301 games (7 Tests, 135 ODIs and 159 T20Is) will be held over the period, besides the world ICC tournaments (2 T20 World Cups and ODI World Cup in 2025).

