Al Khor [Qatar], November 29 (ANI): A strike from forward Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands in the driver's seat in the first half of their Group A FIFA World Cup match against hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

Starting off the match as favourites, the Netherlands got off to a great start as they started to make inroads into the Qatar defence right from the start.

In the fourth minute of the match, Memphis Depay took a brilliant aim at the goal but got blocked by Meshaal Barsham. Louis Van Gaal's men made their attacking intentions clear with their early attempts at goal.

The Dutch continued to enjoy possession but the hosts, already eliminated from the tournament could not get their feet on the ball. In the first 20 minutes, it was goalless at Al Bayt Stadium.

Star forward Cody Gakpo gave a lead to the Dutch side, receiving a pass from Davy Klaassen which was fired right into the bottom right corner. In the 26th minute, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of LVG's men.

Marten de Roon took a quick swipe at the goal but his volley went over the bar in the 41st minute of the game.

At the end of half-time, the scoreline read 1-0 in favour of the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)