With the second game having been washed out, India will need nothing less than a win to level the three-match series when they face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI. Despite putting up a good total on the board, powered by Shreyas Iyer’s brilliant 80, the Indian team fell short of clinching a win with their bowling attack being taken to the cleaners, particularly by Tom Latham, who smashed an undefeated 145*. India had gotten a good start in the 2nd ODI before rain played spoilsport and the match was washed out. The second ODI in Hamilton saw only 12.5 overs of play possible in which India had managed to score 89 runs with the loss of one wicket. IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Christchurch

The bad news for India is that there once again is a rain threat, that looms large over this contest. While New Zealand would be confident as they cannot lose the series, having beaten India in the 1st ODI, the Men in Blue would hope for some clear weather. But as of now, things are not looking too promising for the visitors. Let us take a look at the weather report for this game.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Weather Report

Expected weather in Christchurch during the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI (Source: Accuweather)

The match starts at 2:30 pm local time and there is a high chance of rain during that time. Even if it does not start raining at the time of the match, a cloud cover of 80% suggests that downpour can happen at any given time during the fixture. The temperature is likely to hover around between 14-17 degrees Celsius. Team India Players Train Hard in Christchurch Ahead of Series-Deciding 3rd ODI Against New Zealand (See Pics)

Hagley Oval Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is set to be of assistance for the batters. Batters will find value for their shots with the outfield being a quick one. Bowlers, especially the pacers are likely to get something out of this pitch, especially in the first few overs and more so if the conditions are overcast. A good contest between bat and ball is expected, should the rain stay away.

