Lausanne [Switzerland], June 13 (ANI): On the occasion of the draw ceremony held on Friday in Santiago, Chile, the six Pools of the upcoming expanded FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup Chile 2025, which will feature 24 teams for the very first time, have been determined as follows:

Pool A: Netherlands, Japan, Chile, Malaysia

Pool B: Argentina, Belgium, Zimbabwe, Wales

Pool C: Germany, India, Ireland, Namibia

Pool D: England, South Africa, China, Austria

Pool E: Australia, Spain, Canada, Scotland

Pool F: United States, Korea, New Zealand, Uruguay

Israel Castro, Director of the Chilean National Sports Institute attended the draw ceremony, as well as Alvaro Ipinza, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports, Miguel Angeles Mujica, President, Chilean Olympic Committee, Carolina Sanz, Vice President, Chilean Olympic Committee, Juan Pablo Casorzo, Development Manager, Government of Santiago along with Andres de Witt, President of the Chilean Field Hockey Federation and Tony von Ondarza, FIH Honorary member.

Chilean Field Hockey Federation President, Andres de Witt said: "It is great that the first ever 24-team FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, with teams coming from all over the world, will be played in Chile! It is also special for us that the draw ceremony for the event is being held locally in Chile for the first time, which is a great honour and responsibility for us."

This mega event in our country celebrates the Pan American heritage and will be held in our home, the Claudia Schuler National Hockey Stadium, and it would not be possible without the support of the government of Chile and our President,The Gabriel Boric and Minister of Sport Jaime Pizarro among many others. I also want to thank FIH President Tayyab Ikram for the honour of being able to host this tournament in our home."

FIH president Tayyab Ikram said: "It's with great pleasure that FIH is going back to Chile for one of its most important events. Thank you to the leadership of Chile Hockey Federation, especially my dear friend Andres, under whose leadership we are making Chile a global hub of hockey. It will be a great occasion to welcome all the young stars from all over the world, who will be coming to enjoy the sporting moments, performing their best and also to enjoy the fantastic hospitality of Chile."

"I am full of gratitude for the government and all the stakeholders and sponsors who are helping Chile hockey organise this mega event in Santiago. I am very happy that Santiago is not only becoming a global hub of hockey but also promoting and developing our beautiful sport at all levels. Thank you President Andres, thank you Chile Hockey executive board and thank you community of hockey in Chile," Tayyab Ikram said as quoted by FIH release.

The pinnacle of the FIH junior women's tournaments will be held from December 1 to December 13 in the city of Santiago, Chile.

Netherlands are the current Junior Women's World Champions, having defeated Argentina in the final of the 2023 edition. (ANI)

