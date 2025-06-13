Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) Jitesh Sharma continued his fine form as his last-ball six against Bharat Rangers took NECO Master Blaster into the final of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League with a four-wicket victory over Bharat Rangers here on Friday.

In one of the most thrilling matches, NECO Master Blaster chased down a daunting target of 205 thanks to the finishing touches by RCB's IPL hero Jitesh (46 not out off 22 balls).

Also Read | Real Madrid Sign Franco Mastantuono From River Plate, Argentine Teenager To Join Los Blancos After FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

NECO Master Blaster needed 11 runs in the final over. Captain Jitesh displayed nerves of steel during his innings, hammering half a dozen towering sixes.

With five required off the final ball, Jitesh launched a sensational six, sending the NECO Master Blaster dugout into wild celebrations.

Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 2025: Sophie Ecclestone Returns As England Women Announce Squad for T20I Series Against India Women.

Earlier in the day, Bharat Rangers produced a scintillating batting display to post a commanding total of 204/3 riding on skipper Atharva Taide's masterful 94 off 53 deliveries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)