When all eyes were on New Zealand's Finn Allen, who was smacking the ball to different parts of the ground during the opening fixture in Major League Cricket (MLC) between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Washington Freedom, a 22-year-old star cricketer showcased his class with the bat and stole the show. Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who plays for the United States of America (USA), stole the limelight after smashing Rachin Ravindra for four consecutive sixes in an over during the MLC 2025 match at the Oakland Coliseum on Friday. MLC 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: San Francisco Unicorns Earn First Points After Record Win in Tournament Opener.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi played a good knock of 36 runs off 20 balls and also stitched a crucial partnership of 88 runs with Finn Allen. Allen ended up achieving multiple T20 records with his 151 off 51 balls, including a 19-sixes knock that helped San Francisco post a mammoth score of 269/5. The runs proved too many for Washington Freedom as they suffered a one-sided 123-run defeat. When Finn Allen shattered many records, Sanjay Krishnamurthi also left a mark.

Sanjay Krishnamurthi Quick Facts

Sanjay Krishnamurthi was born on June 2, 2003, in Corvallis, Oregon, in the USA.

Born in the USA, Krishnamurthy shifted to Karnataka, where he shaped his cricketing career.

The Indian-origin cricketer played zonal cricket and represented Karnataka at the U-16 level. His career took a different path after his family moved to the United States of America.

In 2021, he made his international debut for the USA cricket team. Major League Cricket 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About MLC Season Three.

Sanjay Krishnamurthy's T20I debut came earlier this year against Oman.

In 14 ODIs, the 22-year-old has scored 255 runs, including one half-century.

The rising cricketer has made 90 runs in nine T20I matches.

Cricket is growing in the United States, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi can showcase his potential in the ongoing Major League Cricket and for the national side. The 22-year-old youngster has showcased his potential with the bat in the opening fixture, San Francisco Unicorns and the Washington Freedom. His side, the San Francisco Unicorns, will expect him to score big runs in the upcoming MLC 2025 matches.

