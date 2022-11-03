Karachi, Nov 3 (PTI) Former and current Pakistan cricketers on Thursday condemned the the assassination attempt on ex prime minister Imran Khan, a World Cup-winning captain, by an unidentified gunman during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad.

The 70-year-old Khan, who led Pakistan to its lone 50-over World Cup triumph in 1992, was shot and wounded in the leg in the attack but is said to be out of danger.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI for UEL Fixture.

"Strongly condemn this heinous attack on ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," national team captain Babar Azam, who is in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup, tweeted.

Legendary pacer and former captain Wasim Akram termed the assassination attempt as disturbing.

Also Read | Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad. Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity," Akram, who played under Khan in the 1992 World Cup-winning team, wrote on his Twitter handle.

Former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed wished Khan "a long and healthy life".

"May He always maintain this smile on skippers face...My prayers are always with you @ImranKhanPTI," he tweeted.

Former pacers Umar Gul and Wahab Riaz also condemned the attack.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the firing on @ImranKhanPTI container. Prayers for him and everyone around him."

The Ireland women's team, currently touring Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20Is starting Friday, said it will continue as scheduled pending further developments. All the six matches are scheduled to be played in Lahore.

"Cricket Ireland is aware of an incident involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan that took place approximately 150km outside Lahore, venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women," a statement from Cricket Ireland said.

"Cricket Ireland is currently liaising with the Pakistan Cricket Board, in-country security advisors and diplomatic services.

"The PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain has spoken directly with Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom and Team Manager Beth Healy, and provided them with an updated assessment of the on-ground situation."

It said the current advice provided to Cricket Ireland is that there will be no change in the threat level as a result of this incident.

"The Ireland Women's squad has been briefed, while Cricket Ireland's security advisors will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation.

"However, presently there are no anticipated changes to the security arrangements and procedures that are already in place for the tour. Updates will be provided if any circumstances change."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)