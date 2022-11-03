Cristiano Ronaldo made an impressive return to the team after he was dropped for a game by Manchester United. The forward made his impact felt with a goal in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Europa League and was also part of the starting ZXI when the Red Devils defeated West Ham in the Premier League, a game where Marcus Rashford netted his 100th goal for the club. The Portuguese star player seems to be in Erik ten Hag’s scheme of things of late and is likely to be seen in action today. Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has found it hard to break into ten Hag’s starting XI this season. He has scored just three goals so far in all competitions and would be raring to add to that tally. Ahead of the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match, let us take a look at the possibility of him featuring in the starting XI.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Today in Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League Fixture?

Ronaldo was named in the travelling squad to Spain for taking on Real Sociedad. The star player may very well be part of ten Hag’s line-up, given the fact that he has started all of United’s Europa League matches so far. Also, with Manchester United’s lack of attacking options with the likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial ruled out with injuries, the chances of Ronaldo starting in a central position in his team’s attack is highly likely.

Manchester United find themselves needing to win this match by at least two goals in order to secure a last-16 berth or else, they would have to compete in the knockout rounds. Under these circumstances, Ronaldo’s experience might just be what ten Hag would be on the lookout for.

