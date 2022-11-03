After a defeat in their last encounter against PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal would be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on FC Zurich at home. The Gunners would not just want to get their winning momentum in Europe back, but also will be aware that a victory would help them directly qualify for the last 16 as group toppers. Arsenal currently are top of the group with 12 points, two more than what PSV have. A draw might jeopardize matters for them as then, a lot on Arsenal’s qualification, would depend on PSV’s result against Bodo/Glimt. Manchester City 3–1 Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Julian Alvarez Shines As Manchester City Ends Group Stage Campaign With Solid Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Mikel Arteta’s side would be boosted by the returns of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny. Bukayo Saka, who was injured against Nottingham Forest, a contest which the Gunners won 5-0, has recovered. He might not be rushed into the squad and Reiss Nelson, who struck a brace in that game, is likely to get another opportunity upfront.

When is Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in London. The game will be held on November 4, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs FC Zurich, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs FC Zurich match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).